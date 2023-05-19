Logan Ledger – Ripple – HeavyPop.at

Before Logan Ledger’s forthcoming 2019 self-titled debut, his second studio album Golden State will follow, he spontaneously found time for a standalone single – the Greatful Dead cover Ripple.

Written by Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, the number is from American Beauty from 1970 is probably one of the most prominent pieces of The Grateful Dead Ledger now manages the balancing act of staying true to the numbers while still making them his own by seamlessly translating them into his sound together with producer Shooter Jennings.

It sounds warm and at the same time dreamy and catchy, flows a little softer and rounder in direct comparison to the original and serves the crooning Western Country, which is so appreciated by Ledger, very harmoniously. He sails with brush drums, nostalgic pedal steel and gentle hissing – above all celebrating the immortal, catchy melody.

„I’ve long been a fan of the songs of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter. To me, Robert Hunter is basically the poet laureate of Marin County or something. ‘Ripple’ (…) has a kind of archaic zen folk mystery to it that I dig.‘ explains Ledger.

„I’m very fond of the recording we made together — the way Shooter’s piano weaves in gracefully just for that one little section, Nick Bockrath’s tremolo part which evokes David Grisman’s mandolin on the original, Russ Pahl’s blanket of hippie steel, Frank Rische’s beautiful harmony. It reminds me of home.A feeling that Ledger quite adequately reflects in his (also live very) comforting interpretation.

Ripple by Logan Ledger

