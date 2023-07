Aspartame has been officially included by WHO in risk group B2 as “probably carcinogenic to humans”. This molecule has been in the spotlight since the 1970s, but once again it was “saved”, with limited evidence of carcinogenicity, like gasoline exhaust and the extract of whole unbleached leaves of aloe vera.

It might seem silly, but it’s not: just browse the lists published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

