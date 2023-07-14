Korea, US, and Japan foreign ministers discuss strengthening sanctions against North Korea in response to provocations

The tripartite foreign ministers’ meeting was held only after 5 months

Condemn North Korea’s nuclear and missile launches

Coordination of position to strengthen independent sanctions implementation

▲Foreign Minister Park Jin (right), US Secretary of State Anthony Blincoln (left), and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa held a meeting at a hotel in Munich on February 18 (local time) with North Korea’s long-range ballistic missiles believed to be intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Regarding the launch, he is holding an emergency press conference. (yunhap news)

Foreign Minister Park Jin held a Korea-US-Japan foreign ministers meeting with US Secretary of State Tony Blincoln and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa in Jakarta, Indonesia on the 14th to discuss North Korean nuclear and missile responses.

On this day, Minister Park met with Minister Blincoln and Foreign Minister Hayashi, who visited Jakarta to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the St. Regis Hotel in Jakarta, and discussed plans to strengthen trilateral cooperation amid the escalating North Korean nuclear and missile threat.

It has been about five months since the trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting was held on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference in February. At the time, the meeting was scheduled as an emergency meeting immediately after North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, and the meeting was also held two days after North Korea launched a solid fuel ICBM ‘Hwasong-18’ on the 12th, focusing on responding to North Korean provocations. expected to lose

Right before the meeting, North Korean Vice Minister Kim Yeo-jung announced a statement stating that the “ICBM launch was justified”, so it is predicted that North Korea’s missile launch was a serious provocation that harmed the peace and stability of the international community and condemned it. .

In addition, it is expected that the position has been coordinated to strengthen the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea. South Korea, the U.S., and Japan have been imposing independent sanctions against North Korea from time to time in order to cut off the money supply for North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.

It is expected that the foreign ministers of the three countries will also discuss ways to respond to illegal cyber activities that are emerging as a new funding source for North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, and discuss ways to improve North Korean human rights issues.

