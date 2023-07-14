will be a candidate for mayor of Valledupar for ‘Dignity’

After “surprisingly” the New Liberalism endorsed Jaime González, with the sun behind him, the businessman Ricardo Reyes traveled to Bogota to receive the ‘blessing’ of the former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo and former Senator Jorge Robledo.

The candidate confirmed to THE PYLON that, in the midst of launching the candidacy of robledo to the Bogota City Hallreceived confirmation of the endorsement of the Dignity and Commitment party to be a candidate for the Valledupar City Hall.

#Policy 🚨 The businessman Ricardo Reyes went to Bogotá to receive the ‘blessing’ of Sergio Fajardo and Jorge Robledo. Reyes confirmed to EL PILÓN that he received the endorsement of the Dignity party to be a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar. pic.twitter.com/zG2Ikp4zqM — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) July 13, 2023

In a recent interview, Reyes confirmed that he felt betrayed by Juan Manuel Galán and criticized the decision of the New Liberalism to endorse Jaime González.

“In several municipalities they have delivered guarantees contrary to the policies that Juan Manuel Galan trumpets. The competition was not even because they measured me against candidates who are running campaigns to collect signatures. It should be noted that one of them requested the main guarantee. That is a lack of respect with the signatory“, held.

By Deivis Caro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

