Home » will be a candidate for mayor of Valledupar for ‘Dignity’
News

will be a candidate for mayor of Valledupar for ‘Dignity’

by admin
will be a candidate for mayor of Valledupar for ‘Dignity’

After “surprisingly” the New Liberalism endorsed Jaime González, with the sun behind him, the businessman Ricardo Reyes traveled to Bogota to receive the ‘blessing’ of the former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo and former Senator Jorge Robledo.

The candidate confirmed to THE PYLON that, in the midst of launching the candidacy of robledo to the Bogota City Hallreceived confirmation of the endorsement of the Dignity and Commitment party to be a candidate for the Valledupar City Hall.

In a recent interview, Reyes confirmed that he felt betrayed by Juan Manuel Galán and criticized the decision of the New Liberalism to endorse Jaime González.

In several municipalities they have delivered guarantees contrary to the policies that Juan Manuel Galan trumpets. The competition was not even because they measured me against candidates who are running campaigns to collect signatures. It should be noted that one of them requested the main guarantee. That is a lack of respect with the signatory“, held.

By Deivis Caro

See also  Alert for cunning thief who deceitfully visits teachers in Yopal to rob them – news

You may also like

TikTok threatens the national security of Americans

Subject to prison who would have participated in...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action...

Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy