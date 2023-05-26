Home » Assault on Capitol Hill, the head of US extremists sentenced to 18 years
Assault on Capitol Hill, the head of US extremists sentenced to 18 years

Plan to keep Trump in power According to the court, Rhodes had put in place a plan to keep former President Donald Trump in power. His conviction comes after the former president of the Proud Boys, another far-right group that took part in the attempted insurrection, was also found guilty of the same crime, which dates back to the times of the American Civil War.

Rhodes: ‘I am a political prisoner’ In commenting on his conviction in court, Rhodes described himself as a “political prisoner”. The prosecution had asked for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison for him. This is the heaviest sentence so far issued against the participants in the attack on Congress.

DeSantis: Ready to consider pardon Meanwhile, the Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has said he is ready, in the event of election to the White House, to examine the pardon for some of the people convicted of the assault on Capitol Hill, especially if discrimination in treatment of other people emerges ” who did the same things but in a different context,” he specified, alluding to the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement protests.

