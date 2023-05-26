Government, state of emergency extended to the municipalities of Marche and Tuscany

A flash meeting, the one held in Palazzo Chigi, from which it transpires that the Council of Ministers has extended the state of emergency in some Municipalities of Marche and Tuscany affected by the flood.

There are three ratifications on the agenda of the Council of Ministers, in which other decisions on emergency management in areas affected by bad weather are also expected. Here is the agenda in detail: bill: Ratification and implementation of the following agreements: a) Protocol to the 1979 Convention on long-range transboundary air pollution, for the reduction of acidification, eutrophication and tropospheric ozone, with annexes, signed in Gothenburg on 30 November 1999.

b) Amendments to the text and Annexes II to IX of the 1999 Protocol for the reduction of acidification, eutrophication and ground-level ozone as well as the addition of new Annexes X and XI, adopted in Geneva on 4 May 2012 (Foreign Affairs and international cooperation); bill: Ratification and implementation of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and its Member States of the one part, and the Republic of Singapore, of the other, done in Brussels on 19 October 2018 (Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ); – draft law: Ratification and implementation of the Convention on the international protection of adults, made in The Hague on 13 January 2000 (foreign affairs and international cooperation).

