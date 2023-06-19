At “15 minutes with…” we talk about pap smears and colposcopy

We talk about Pap-test and colposcopy in the new episode of “15 minutes with…” the in-depth talk on the health of the Cagliari university hospital in collaboration with the Unione Sarda group, whichIt will be broadcast live on Tuesday 20 June at 5 pm on the social networks of the Aou of Cagliari (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter), on the website www.aoucagliari.it, on the Facebook page of the Unione Sarda and on www.unionesarda. en. As always, viewers will be able to ask questions live. On Wednesday, readers of the Unione Sarda will find in-depth information in the newspaper’s “Salute” insert.

Guest of the column, conducted by the journalist Fabrizio Meloni, head of Communications and External Relations of the Aou of Cagliari, will be Dr. Marco Palomba, gynecologist of the Center for Medically Assisted Procreation and Obstetrics-Gynecological Diagnostics directed by Professor Stefano Guerriero at the Duilio Casula Polyclinic.

Cervical cancer in Italy represents the fifth most frequent cancer in women under 50 years of age and overall 1.3% of all those diagnosed. Prevention is our great ally.

Exams such as the Pap smear are the most widespread screening method and are the first approach to detecting an infection with the Human Papilloma virus (HPV), a widespread virus that affects about 80% of the sexually active female population.

The virus, of which more than 200 strains are currently known, if not treated properly can evolve towards tumor forms and for this reason it is important to prevent it or in any case diagnose it promptly.

If the result of the Pap test is positive for HPV, we proceed with the colposcopy. A non-dangerous or invasive second level examination which consists of the analysis performed with an optical instrument with which it is possible to investigate the structure of the tissues of the uterus, looking for skin lesions caused by the virus.

The Colposcopy and Pathology of the lower genital tract clinic of Aou Cagliari deals in a multidisciplinary way with prevention, diagnosis and minimally invasive medical and surgical therapy of lesions of the uterine cervix, vagina and vulvoperineal area of ​​a pretumor and neoplastic, infectious, malformative and dystrophic nature.

The talk “15 minutes with…” is edited by Aou Cagliari News, the newspaper of the university hospital. An agile and simple format, it includes 15 minutes of discussions with specialists and the possibility for the public to ask questions live.

(Unioneonline)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

