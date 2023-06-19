DAX morning analysis: Start of the week in the DAX with consolidation

Sunday’s video already outlines some of these chart images:

The DAX was able to maintain its trend in the previous week following the signals from the central banks FED and ECB. Any small correction was caught right away, as was US consumer prices. Technically, nothing stood in the way of a new all-time high and this was done a little shyly on Wednesday and then more clearly on Friday:

We reported on the “pull” of an all-time high in the Morning analysis from 06/16/2023 with this picture:

A minor correction came on Friday morning, which I then accompanied in live trading with a stop buy order and thus traded its conclusion on the long side. With the retracement above 16,300, the “trending new highs” scenario was likely and then outlined as follows:

The expiry date itself had little impact, or at least little volatility shown on the courses. Especially with Wall Street’s prices continuing to rise in the afternoon, we saw another boost. Ultimately, this not only increased the previous all-time high by around 100 points, but also recorded the old high at the closing price. Especially end-of-day traders have a new buy signal.

Im Data sheet of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange the strong course can be seen again:

Not only the DAX, but also other European indices were strong on the last day of the week. On Wall Street, this trend could not be maintained for Friday. This is how the end of the week was outlined overall:

What did the US market show specifically?

Still record mood on Wall Street



On Friday, the Dow Jones initially showed itself from the strong side and marked the high for the year, which it had last seen at the start of the year. Subsequent consolidation there is quite healthy:

The Nasdaq saw a similar picture after Thursday’s rally. Nothing has changed in the trend (review):

This made the Nasdaq the strongest index in a weekly comparison and again ranked ahead of the DAX:

What’s on the agenda today?

Start of the week DAX and dates on 06/19/2023



The week starts with a US holiday. Since Wall Street said goodbye to the weekend with a small consolidation, the perpetual contract in the DAX is also listed a little lighter on Monday morning and is outlined as follows:

When it comes to trend behavior, I therefore pay attention to the last vacant lows that were shown for the ECB and the CPI data from the USA.

Above all, the chart image could tilt again in the medium-term area if it falls below:

What are the upcoming dates?

Without US trade, there are mostly European appointments. Above all, the Bundesbank’s monthly report at lunchtime should be exciting.

Today I summarized all key points globally:

I got these key points from the economic calendar taken from this page. Further quarterly figures are on the agenda this week from Tuesday:

So I wish us a lot of success in trading, which is about to start.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

