At an amusement park in the Indian district of Mohali, part of the state of Punjab, on Sunday, August 4, the turntable of a carousel suddenly collapsed. At least 10 people were involved, including women and children, suddenly sliding 25 meters along the shaft of the machinery. As reported by the “India Tribune”, the people involved suffer head and neck pain and some of them are in a state of shock.
September 5, 2022 – Updated September 5, 2022, 11:06 am
© breaking latest news
See also Severe Covid in children: here is who risks the most and why the vaccine can avoid the worst