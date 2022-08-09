The first doses of the vaccine for herpes zoster (shingles) and pneumococcus to frail patients of the ‘Montepulciano’ nursing home in Bra.

Among the vaccinated guests there is also Anna Gandino, born in 1919, who was the first to receive the right dose.

“The goal is to make our RSAs safer – dice Carmelo Zuppardi, Piedmontese manager of the Sereni Orizzonti group, which manages the Braidese structure – We wanted to launch this vaccination campaign to enhance the protection of our elderly from the risk of these diseases “.

“We want to become more and more a point of reference for assistance and care in the area – he adds Mario Modolo, Group director – putting first the health and frailty of our elderly people who, today more than ever, we want to protect in every way “.