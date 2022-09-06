The “Open Air Gym” of Asd Stradafacendo never closes, but from September the activities of “Nordic Walking” and “Fitness” resume at full speed in the territory of Forli ‘and Ravenna, to continue uninterrupted with workouts and outings even during the winter. The opportunity to try for free the “Nordic Walk with Sticks”, but also other “Fitness Music” activities with the use of wireless headphones, will be the appointment of the “Forli ‘Fitness & Fun” scheduled at the Parco Urbano F. August starting from the afternoon of Saturday 10 and all day on Sunday 11 September.

The invitation is open to all as they are sporting activities appreciated by women and men of all ages. Accompanied by qualified instructors recognized by Coni, various free demonstration sessions will be held, during which you will be able to wear the specific sticks, made available for the occasion by the Association and designed to maximize the benefits of this walk that in a respectful way of the joints involves the 90% of the musculature of our body, stimulating at the same time the cardiovascular system for a real fitness activity carried out strictly in the open air and in the midst of nature. It will also be possible to try the variant of “Nordic Walking Music” but also the “Workout Fitness Silent” or walking and fitness without sticks to the beat of music. Both activities are practiced with the aid of special wireless headphones provided by the Association through which you can listen to selected songs and the voice of the Instructor for an even more intense involvement. Subsequently, if interested, you can subscribe to the “Nordic Walking Start” to learn the technique in a simple and gradual way and perform the movements correctly to maximize the benefits that this sporting activity offers if practiced consistently by participating in the proposed workouts. weekly at various times and locations in the area, together with itinerant and engaging outings on the many routes offered by the Romagna area, from the sea to the hills.