After a record fundraiser, Mara Farci, the 29-year-old from Fluminimaggiore in a coma for two months in Australia due to anorexia, will return to Italy. Tickets have already been purchased: departure on 14 September arriving in Fiumicino at 8:45 am. “We do not know how to thank all the people who have helped us and who are still helping us today – comments his brother on the phone. Andrea – the flight is confirmed but not one hundred percent because everything will depend on Mara’s health, if it worsens she will not be able to travel.