Home News Mara Farci, in a coma for two months in Australia from anorexia, will return to Italy. Brother: “Thanks to you we bought the tickets”
News

Mara Farci, in a coma for two months in Australia from anorexia, will return to Italy. Brother: “Thanks to you we bought the tickets”

by admin
Mara Farci, in a coma for two months in Australia from anorexia, will return to Italy. Brother: “Thanks to you we bought the tickets”

After a record fundraiser, Mara Farci, the 29-year-old from Fluminimaggiore in a coma for two months in Australia due to anorexia, will return to Italy. Tickets have already been purchased: departure on 14 September arriving in Fiumicino at 8:45 am. “We do not know how to thank all the people who have helped us and who are still helping us today – comments his brother on the phone. Andrea – the flight is confirmed but not one hundred percent because everything will depend on Mara’s health, if it worsens she will not be able to travel.

See also  Neuropathy of the pudendal, Chiara's appeal: "At 37 I live in bed for an invisible disease: help me to operate"

You may also like

Gas, the government publishes the plan to overcome...

The Comic Book Festival is back, the best...

The work deployment meeting of the city’s epidemic...

Tolmezzo, a group of citizens hinders the disinfestation...

Croce Bianca Cortina, Fiori new head of service

my country’s largest freshwater lake, Poyang Lake, has...

The government plan is underway: heating to 19...

Along the gulf of poets – Giuliano Malatesta

During the National Food Safety Week in 2022,...

San Benigno, weeds in the village, but 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy