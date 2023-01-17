Home News Chinese population declines for first time in more than 60 years
News

Chinese population declines for first time in more than 60 years

by admin
Chinese population declines for first time in more than 60 years

China‘s population fell for the first time in more than six decades last year, according to official figures released Tuesday, pointing to a demographic crisis in the world‘s most populous country.

“By the end of 2022, the national population was 1,411.75 million,” reported the National Statistics Office (ONE) in Beijing, specifying that it is “a decrease of 0.85 million since the end of 2021.”

The country’s birth rate has fallen to historic levels amid an aging population, an accelerating decline that analysts say could hurt economic growth and put pressure on public finances.

The last time China‘s population declined was in 1960, when the country faced the worst famine in its modern history, caused by Mao Zedong’s agricultural policy called the Great Leap Forward.

China in 2016 lifted its strict one-child policy, imposed in the 1980s due to fears of overpopulation, and in 2021 began allowing couples to have three children.

But those authorizations failed to stem the demographic decline.

See also  Shanghai High-level Talent Cloud Selection Conference Launches Nine Actions to Promote Employment and Entrepreneurship of College Graduates - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Communiqué of the Third Plenary Session of the...

Petro calls his Guatemalan ambassador for consultation about...

Investigation filed against Rey Vallenato for hitting his...

The National Emergency Management Department came to inspect...

Until January, the Valley closed with 50 injured...

Council gave the green light to expansion of...

In the south of Neiva they arrested him...

“Five Strengthenings” of the Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement...

Agreement to create a new protected area in...

Via Valledupar-La Paz, synonymous with economic development for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy