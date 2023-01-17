Home Sports Dybala and Oriana fly to Madrid to meet Morata’s daughter – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
The Giallorossi striker in Spain with his girlfriend to visit friends Alice and Alvaro, who recently became parents

After the incredible performance against Fiorentina, Dybala fly to Madrid with Oriana to go find Alicecampello. On January 9, the wife of Alvaro Morata gave birth to the fourth daughter, Bella. Postpartum complications had forced the woman into intensive care, but she is now fine and she can enjoy the love of friends and family. Oriana and Paulo are great friends of the couple, so much so that they will be godfather and godmother to the newborn. The forward of the Roma he jokes over lunch with the two by pretending to take a picture and making a video instead. She then also publishes a post on Instagram: “Glad to meet our goddaughter Bella. Thank you so much friends for allowing us to be godparents to this beauty”.

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 19:43)

