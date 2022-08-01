Home Health At Trentino Digitale an invitation to employees: check the color of pee – Health and Wellness
TRENTO. In the past few hours, a sign has appeared in the bathrooms on all floors of Trentino Digitale. The appeal is clear: when you go to the bathroom, take a look at your pee. And, depending on the color, consider whether once you get out of the bathroom you should go to the vending machines and take a bottle of water or not. In fact, the leaflet explains how the color of urine is useful for assessing one’s degree of dehydration: if it is clear, everything is ok. But if it goes from intense yellow to orange to get to an “almost red”, then it is the case to give up your desk and your computer run to refresh yourself. In this heat and with health, you can’t mess around.

