The first of August was very hot for the parties, engaged in a series of meetings and press conferences to define alliances, strategies, programs in view of the elections on 25 September. While waiting for the traditional evening rallies of the electoral campaign, the center-right brings together the program table. While Enrico Letta meets the mayors of the Democratic Party. And pending a decision on the alliances of Carlo Calenda, Luigi Di Maio and Bruno Tabacci announce their new political entity, Civic Commitment, allied with the dem. In the afternoon in the Senate, the center-right gathers its Sherpas to draw up the electoral program. Matteo Salvini announced that he will ask for “the signing of some points” to maintain compactness even after a possible victory. Among those listed are the flat tax, the abolition of the Fornero law, autonomy and an opening to presidentialism.

Updates:

10.32 – Zingaretti, proposal on inheritance tax is right

Letta’s proposal on the inheritance tax on important assets in favor of young people “I find it right in the merits and evocative power of indicating a priority, because we must open this country to the hope for the future of young people to whom more resources must be allocated”. The president of the Lazio Region and Pd exponent, Nicola Zingaretti.

10.19- Calenda a Letta: “Minimum wage required”

«We asked for two things, it really seems to me the minimum wage in order not to put together a totally incoherent and poor quality jumble. If the answer is no, while it arrives because we are waiting for it, then the responsibility for the rupture will be entirely yours and we will openly fight with a credible government proposal to block the advance of Meloni ». Carlo Calenda says it in a video posted on his social networks.

10.15 – FDI, presidentialism-autonomy no exchange but parallels

“To those who wonder if a presidentialism-autonomy exchange is taking place between the Brothers of Italy and the League, we remind you that Salvini, like us and after a long journey of the League started from different positions, has long since married presidentialism as a guarantee of popular sovereignty and state efficiency. Identical process that we have done on autonomy, understood as a parallel path with the same purposes. The Constitution must be reformed in an organic sense and not with color patches as the left has done, often worsening the text and the layout (check under “Title V”). In the center-right, in these thirty years, the confrontation has brought virtuous syntheses that have not occurred on the left due to ideological anchors which, if you really want to modernize Italy, must be set aside ”. This was declared by the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Francesco Lollobrigida.

10.14- D’Incà and Crippa present the “Ambiente 2050”, green and EU symbol

“Ambiente 2050” is the wording that stands out on a blue background, surrounded by 12 stars that recall the EU and 2 flags of Italy. It is the symbol presented by the former M5S group leader Davide Crippa and by the Minister for Relations with the Parliament Federico D’Incà at a press conference. “Ambiente 2050 is an element of union between politics and the needs of the territory, citizens and consumers,” said D’Incà.

10.07- Zingaretti, inability to go with the 5 Stars

«I think that it is impossible in this context to go with the 5-star Movement, due to an element of credibility, there is. But in the same way we must criticize those who in recent years have only used pickaxes against an alliance while in government. So we pay a mistake but also this very wrong attitude ». This was stated by Nicola Zingaretti, president of the Lazio Region and exponent of the Democratic Party, on Radio 24.

10.03 – Tajani, choice of ministers? The criterion is competence

“If all the center-right agrees, we can indicate some names even if we cannot indicate the whole list. Berlusconi is reflecting on some important personalities. Obviously in compliance with the role of the President of the Republic ». Antonio Tajani (FI) says this, speaking of the possibility of indicating to the voters the names of the ministers of a future government. For the choice of ministers, including that of the Economy, “quality and experience are needed, it is not indispensable to be parliamentary. But – he adds – we need capable and competent people in different sectors “,

8.57 – Salvini, “only what can be done is planned”

«On the program table, the League will ask to sign some agreements: the priorities are work, taxes and security. So a 15% flat tax to be extended also to employees and families, then the VAT cut on basic necessities. We will also ask for autonomy, which has been held back by the Pd and the Five Stars in recent years ». This was stated by Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, who spoke on Radio Anch’Io on Radio1. “There is no exchange with Meloni, I agree with a presidential reform but Italy must move towards the recognition of merits and autonomy”, he added. Salvini reiterated that «for security it is necessary to hire police forces, turn on cameras and confiscate assets from the mafia. The cancellation of the Fornero Law and approaching “quota 41 ‘” is not questionable. “In the program of the center there will be only what we can keep, no promises a lot per kilo”, concluded Salvini. And when asked about his destination as interior minister, he replied: «To the Viminale? I see myself where the Italians see me ».

9.05 – The program of the Democratic Party

Today at 4 pm the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, will meet a large delegation of dem mayors for the presentation of the programmatic points of the mayors. Letta will be attended by the head of local authorities, Francesco Boccia and the coordinator of the dem mayors, Matteo Ricci. The secretary’s conclusions will be streamed live around 5.30 pm on the Democratic Party’s Facebook and Youtube channels. The delegation of mayors will be composed of Antonio Decaro, mayor of Bari; Valentina Cuppi, mayor of Marzabotto and president of the Pd assembly; Michele De Pascale, Mayor of Ravenna; Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence; Matteo Lepore, mayor of Bologna; Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome; Mattia Palazzi, mayor of Mantua; Giovanna Bruno, mayor Andria (BT); Valentina Ghio, mayor of Sestri Levante (GE); Katia Tarasconi, mayor of Piacenza; Mariarosa Barazza, mayor of the Cappella Maggiore (TV); Elena Piastra, mayor of Settimo Torinese (TO); Massimiliano Presciutti, mayor of Gualdo Tadino (PG); Francesco Casini, mayor of Bagno a Ripoli (FI); Domenico Venuti, mayor of Salemi (TP); Massimo Seri, Mayor of Fano (PU); Alessio Pascucci, former mayor of Cerveteri (RM); Emiliano Deiana, former mayor of Bortigiadas (SS). Micaela Fanelli, former mayor of Riccia (CB); Stefania Bonaldi, former mayor of Crema (CR); Maria Rosa Pavanello, former mayor of Mirano (VE). TV operators and photographers will be able to take pictures at the beginning of the works.

9.16 – The secretary of the Democratic Party Letta posts the manifesto on Twitter

“Termini station this morning. Here we are with our ideas ». Enrico Letta writes it on Twitter, posting the photo of one of the maxi billboards of the Democratic Party with the slogans of the election campaign. “Wage equality between women and men”, reads the poster of the Termini station.

9.45 – Tajani, names for government? The rule will be the competence

The list of ministers of the possible center-right government? «The rule» on the choice of names, «must be the quality, the competence of the people». Antonio Tajani, coordinator of Forza Italia, told Radio24. “I think that if all the center-right agrees – he added – we can indicate some names, certainly not a complete list. Berlusconi is reflecting on some personalities who could play an important role. In any case, the President of the Republic will indicate the name of the Prime Minister who will have to give life to the new government. We must always remember this, it is fundamental. We are very respectful of his role », he concluded.

9.48 – Renzi: “The left seems to want to lose”

“If the left really wanted to win these elections, it would press Meloni and Salvini on competence, credibility, consistency, taxes, energy. Instead, the left seems to want to lose: it embarks on the most disparate ideas. And yesterday Enrico Letta opened the electoral campaign by proposing a new tax, this time the inheritance tax ». Matteo Renzi writes it in his latest enews. And again: «If you say you want to fight the right and propose to raise taxes, you are not fighting the right, but giving it votes. By making these proposals, Letta makes Meloni win: he does not oppose it, he blinds it “