At “Vita da Campioni” the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara indicates the objectives: “we need a policy that spreads the sporting culture among the schools. Together with Sport and Health we will succeed”

“We need a new and creative policy to spread the culture of sport, starting from school”. This is one of the objectives launched by the Minister of Education and Merit, Joseph Vallettaraguest of the second day of “Vita da Campioni”, the event promoted by Sport and Health, FITP and Kratesis, hosted in the premises of the Library of the Casa delle Armi at the Foro Italico in Rome.

“Sport is an extraordinary response and a social barrier to early school leaving – added Valditara again -. I’m thinking of what sporting practice has meant for certain kids, especially in some particular degraded suburbs. Recognizing this fundamental role of sport, we have chosen to invest in addition to the 255 million from the Pnrr, another 85 million that were not foreseen, taken from ministerial funds, from Pon funds, above all to invest in the South, because that is where we need to grow culture the most. sports, because there is a lack of infrastructure”.

Taking part in the appointment moderated by the Rai presenter, Eleonora Daniele and the director of Formiche, Roberto Arditti, in addition to the Minister for Education and Merit, were also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoli, the President of FederTennis and Padel, Angelo Binaghi, and the Legend of Sport and Health, Massimiliano Rosolino. Also present in the audience was the Director General of Sport and Health Diego Nepi.

“We fully share the words and objectives of Minister Valditara – said the number one of Sport and Health, Cozzoli -. Sport must enter more into the culture of young people, it must become more than just a school subject. For us, school is the priority. Sport and Health is trying, through various projects and the involvement of as many as 40 Federations, to make it increasingly a tool for the growth of values, training and education. Today there are 2 million children involved in our school projects, but we have also activated school sports projects in unconventional places such as courtyards and parks. We are also working every day to bring sport to the suburbs. Sport e Salute was created to give sport the right weight in Italian society. The relationship with the Ministry is constructive and we want it to grow because we can still do many things together”.

It was Minister Valditara who received the assistance provided by the President and CEO of Sport and Health, who made an appointment with the Ministry “to initiate agreements that allow schools, especially in those municipalities where it may not be possible to build a sports field right in the school, to be able to use a swimming pool or tennis court. This is the new culture that, together with Sport and Health, we must bring to the Italian school”.

For the President of FederTennis and Padel, Angelo Binaghi “this opening by Minister Valditara is exciting. From now on we will no longer talk about the economic numbers that our Federation produces, but we will talk about how many children and young people we will introduce to tennis also thanks to our projects, including “Rackets in the classroom” which this year involved 316 thousand students of compulsory schools”.