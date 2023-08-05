Atalanta, made for Scamacca: today the medical visits in Rome

Gasperini will have his new striker. Once the tests have been scheduled in the capital, he will then go to Bergamo. The Danish striker in Manchester

Gianluca Scamacca’s Nerazzurri adventure begins in Rome. In the last few hours, Atalanta has overtaken Inter’s competition with a blitz, presenting an offer to both West Ham and the Italian national team striker: 25 million in a fixed amount, plus 5 in bonuses and a percentage of 10% on the possible, future, resale. And so, this afternoon, Scamacca will arrive in Rome from England to undergo medical examinations and begin his Bergamo adventure, in mister Gian Piero Gasperini’s Goddess.

8 goals with west ham

—

Born in 1999, he will be 25 next January, the Roman centre-forward is back from winning the Conference League with West Ham. Landed in London last summer, for around 36 million euros, after a leading championship at Sassuolo (16 goals in Serie A 2021/22), Scamacca scored 8 goals in his English season, between the Premier League and cups, conditioned even from a few too many injuries. And now he is ready to leave Bergamo.

official hojlund

—

And in the meantime, Atalanta’s press release has arrived that has sold “the sporting performances of Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United permanently” whom the club “thanks and greets affectionately”. The operation yields Atalanta 75 million euros plus 10 in additional bonuses.

August 5, 2023 (change August 5, 2023 | 1:51 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

