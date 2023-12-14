Atalanta, the starters at home against Raków: Bonfanti and Palestra dream of their debut

Atalanta makes debut in Europa League group with young players

It will be a night of debuts and debutants for Atalanta as they gear up for their last inconsequential match in the Europa League group. With almost the entire starting team remaining at home, just under half of the 21 players called up come from the Under 23s and the Primavera team.

For their match on Thursday 14th in Sosnowiec, Poland, against Raków Gasperini will give up Musso, Scalvini, Djimsiti, Zappacosta, Ruggeri, de Roon, Ederson, Koopmeiners and Lookman, who remained in Zingonia to train. Also missing from the lineup are the injured and sick players Scamacca, Touré, Toloi, Palomino, Kolasinac and the flu-affected Bakker.

Gasperini has drawn heavily on the nursery, bringing together ten young players, including Bonfanti, who is now a permanent fixture in the first team and a candidate to make his debut from 1′.

The lineup for the match will necessarily be improvised, with Carnesecchi expected to start in goal. The defence is expected to feature the unprecedented combination of Hateboer, Bonfanti, and Zortea or the young Del Lungo. In the midfield, Holm, Pasalic, Adopo, and the young Palestra are expected to be featured. The attack will include Miranchuk, De Ketelaere and Muriel, with the wild card Cisse also in play.

Raków is playing for third place and the playoffs for the Conference League with Sturm Graz, who are playing in Lisbon against Sporting. Atalanta has already secured their pass to the round of 16, no matter what happens in Poland. This match will provide a platform for the young players to showcase their talent and make a mark on the Europa League stage.