Rumor: Sega to reboot Altered Beast, Eternal Champions and Kid Chameleon

Sega Trademarks More Classic Games for Potential Re-release

At last week’s Game Awards, Sega made waves in the gaming community by announcing the return of five classic games. Now, it seems that this was just the tip of the iceberg, as Gematsu has noticed that Sega has trademarked even more old games, including Altered Beast, Eternal Champions, and Kid Chameleon.

These three titles are all beloved classics from the Sega library, and while this doesn’t confirm any specific re-releases, it certainly hints at what could be in store for nostalgic gamers. The rumors of a new Altered Beast game in development also add weight to the idea that these trademarks could lead to new releases.

Altered Beast, in particular, holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers, as it was bundled with the Mega Drive for years. Despite its flaws, the game’s nostalgic value makes it a prime candidate for a modern re-imagining. Meanwhile, Eternal Champions, a fighting game that was Sega’s answer to Street Fighter II, also has a dedicated fan base who would love to see it return. And finally, the more obscure Kid Chameleon, a 2.5D platformer from the early ’90s, could offer a unique and nostalgic experience for modern gamers.

While these trademarks certainly indicate that Sega is exploring the idea of reviving these classics, there are no official announcements as of yet. However, with the recent trend of remastering and re-releasing retro games, it wouldn’t be surprising if these trademarks lead to exciting announcements in the near future.

