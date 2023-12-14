Aimé Leon Dore Launches New Balance Rainier Low Collaboration

Aimé Leon Dore Collaborates with New Balance to Launch New Rainier Low Joint Shoe

Aimé Leon Dore, known for its high-quality clothing and footwear, has once again joined forces with a major brand to release a new collaborative shoe. This time, the New York-based fashion label has teamed up with New Balance to introduce the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainier Low.

The inspiration for the Rainier Low comes from legendary mountaineer Lou Whittaker, who famously conquered the North Face of Mount Everest in 1984 while wearing Rainier Boots. The collaborative shoe offers a bright canary color option with navy laces and is also available in two other vibrant colorways: yellow, cream suede with orange laces, and tanned suede with orange laces.

Crafted from suede material and featuring a leather collar and comfortable insole, the Rainier Low also includes black Cordura on the tongue and EVA midsole, as well as a Vibram outsole for improved durability and support. The combination of these features makes the shoe a standout choice for both style and functionality.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainier Low is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website, with a retail price of $160 USD. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts who are interested in getting their hands on this collaboration can now do so by visiting the Aimé Leon Dore website to make a purchase.

