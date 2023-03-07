The new Jimmy H10 pro has already been presented at IFA 2022 and is said to be the manufacturer’s current flagship.

Xiaomi already has many different cordless vacuum cleaners in its range in its own ecosystem. Among other things, the manufacturer Jimmy also belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem. With the new Jimmy H10 Pro brings the Chinese manufacturer for a price 489,26€ on Geekbuying.com a new cordless vacuum cleaner on the market.

Technical data in comparison Jimmy H10 Pro – Jimmy H9 Pro

Jimmy H10 Pro Jimmy H9 Pro suction power 26.000 Pa, 245 AirWatts 25.000 Pa, 200 AirWatts Motor 600 Watt 600 Watt battery pack 3000 mAh (8 x 3000 mAh ), wechselbar 3000 mAh (7 x 3000 mAh ), wechselbar working hours 17, 29, 90 min. (depending on suction level) 17, 30, 80 minutes (depending on suction level) dust chamber 600 ml 600 ml Preis RRP €610 RRP €560

Futuristisches Design

First purple for the H8 Pro, then a lot of bronze for the H9 Pro, he puts it H10 pro now on one very simple gray with rosé colored accents. The handpiece is still remarkably bulky and strongly reminiscent of any science fiction film with loud V8 engines.😅

When it came to processing, we complained about the predecessors that you can really see the cast points and the material didn’t look particularly valuable either. Dyson did that as a design element at the time. Unfortunately, the design has hardly changed here either. The workmanship has gotten a little better, but still not entirely satisfactory. The accessories and components should still last a while. A slightly softer plastic has been used here, which means that it cannot break so easily.

For a better view under furniture, Jimmy installs the carpet brush additionally LEDs, just getting a better look at the dirt and grime. This may seem strange, but it really has advantages when cleaning the floor in rather dark corners.

LCD display & scope of delivery

All important information can be found on the display. Which mode you are in, how much battery is left or how dirty your floor is. You can also read error messages here.

The scope of delivery of the Jimmy H10 pro really is extensivehere is a list of the content:

stand

power adapter

handpiece

elbow

Joint nozzle

Mite Brush

Telescopic rod

furniture brush

Carpet brush + softer roller

flexible hose

In order to be able to stow everything a little better, there is an extra “level” on the base on which you can place up to 5 accessories and next to it a holder for the telescopic rod or the flexible hose. Unfortunately, none of the accessories fit into the stand.

So you have the right attachment for every situation, whether it’s cobwebs on the ceiling, lint in the crack of the couch or just for normal vacuuming on the floor.

“You could bend”

In addition, you are a bit more flexible with the elbow of the suction pipe when it comes to vacuuming under cupboards. You don’t have to bend yourself to vacuum under the furniture or cupboards, the vacuum cleaner does it almost by itself thanks to the bendable suction tube.

Suction power with dirt detection

The Jimmy H10 pro has a decent suction power of 26.000 Pa and all with 245 Air Watt, that’s really quite a feat. This should really fight the dirt.

As you know it from other devices, there is also here 4 different modes. The battery also lasts in Auto, Eco, Turbo and Max mode, depending on which mode you use, but more on that later.

There are 2 buttons on the handle to use the different modes. Once for normal switching on, the device and the mode button for changing the suction levels.

Im Auto Mode the suction power is automatically adjusted to the dirt on the floor, which he has so-called dirt sensors. It uses this to determine the degree of contamination and then adapts accordingly. Very practical, for example, if you vacuum the dirty rug right in front of the front door in the hallway, where it is actually clean. Anyone who spends a lot of time in the forest etc. or has children or a dog knows what I’m talking about. 😅

At the max level or in auto mode, he will also be able to get sand out of carpets properly. The Eco mode is usually worthwhile for smooth floors such as tiles, as it is usually sufficient.

battery pack

The battery has a capacity of 3.000 mAhwhich according to the manufacturer for a working time of 17 to 90 minutes should suffice. Which of course depends on the mode you use. The more bang, the faster the battery is empty, of course. But the nice thing is that you can change the battery, so you buy a second one and can thus increase the runtime.

Assessment: Jimmy H10 Pro kaufen?

A high suction power with dirt detection is something fine and has already proven itself with other devices in the past. Here you also get a lot of accessories and are prepared for every situation.

The replaceable battery is practical, so you can buy a second one and thus extend the runtime. With the given suction power, the cordless vacuum cleaner does not have to hide either.

What do you say about that, do you need so many different essays? How is your experience with Jimmy?