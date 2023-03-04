At the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo the match between Atalanta and Udinese ends in a draw with the result of 0-0. Bergamaschi who therefore hold back again in their race for the Champions League area after the two consecutive knockouts against Lecce and Milan and also lose Zappacosta and Koopmeiners due to muscle problems. Good external point instead for Sottil’s men thanks his goalkeeper Silvestri, splendid in the funal, but who hasn’t won since last January 22 when the three points arrived against Sampdoria