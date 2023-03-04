Home Business Russia, another mysterious murder: Sputnik vaccine scientist killed
Russia: one of the Sputnik vaccine scientists killed in Moscow

Andrey Botikov, a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, who helped create the Sputnik V vaccine, the Tax reports. According to investigators, on March 2, in an apartment building on Rogova Street in Moscow, a 29-year-old man strangled the owner of the apartment, a 47-year-old scientist, with a belt during an argument and fled. He was arrested shortly after.

“The attacker’s location was established in a short time. During the interrogation, he pleaded guilty and was charged. The defendant has a criminal record”. Yesterday’s would be of a domestic crime and the result of a dispute. The Moscow City Khoroshevo District Court has decided to place the assailant, Alexey Vladimirovich Zmanovsky, in custody until May 2 pending trial on charges of killing Andrey Botikov. The defendant pleaded guilty before the sitting court.

