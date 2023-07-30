Athletics, Ayomide Folorunso titanic: Italian record, close to the world top-10! Spatial shape towards Budapest

Ayomide Folorunso has signed the new Italian record of the 400m hurdles. The Emilian raced one splendid 54.22 in Molfetta (in the province of Bari), seat of the Italian championships Athletics Championships. The blue has lowered by 12 cents the already his record which he had run on July 20, 2022 in the semifinal of the Eugene World Cup. The 26-year-old had impressed about ten days ago in Banska Bystrica closing in 54.44 and today she was able to exalt herself in the Apulian town, interpreting the lap of the track with the barrier at best when it is almost time for the Budapest World Cup (August 19-27).

Ayomide Folorunso distributed the effort in a very brilliant way, coming out well from the starting blocks and managing the first obstacles in the best possible way. The policewoman then raised the pace a bit in the central part of the stage, but it was above all on the final straight that she put the turbo into it: she overcame the last two barriers well and then did her utmost in a spirited launch all the way to the finish line. Behind her were placed Rebecca Sartori (55.05, personal), Eleonora Marchiando (55.35) and Linda Olivieri (56.61).

The renamed Ayo became the 11th female athlete in the world this season! In fact, today’s 54.22 puts her close to the top-10 closed by the British Jessie Knight (54.09) and commanded by the surreal Dutch Femke Bol (51.45, sic!). The blue seems to have all the credentials to be able to aspire to the final in the world championship which will be staged in three weeks and at this point going below the 54 second wall doesn’t seem like something so surreal.

Photo: Grana/FIDAL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

