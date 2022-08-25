Just before the war between Russia and Ukraine led to its biggest global reaction, Atomic Heart seemed to finally be nearing completion when Mundfish’s Russian developers gave us a trailer, revealing that the game was slated to launch this fall. Understandably, we haven’t heard a peep since then…until now.

Mundfish suddenly gave us a new Atomic Heart trailer showing off the game’s combat, which seems to be a great mix of Bioshock, Dying Light, and Fallout. No doubt this is running on a very powerful PC, but the game still looks visually stunning. That’s also why it’s a bit of a disappointment, even though it’s already so much anticipated that no mention of a release date has been seen, which all but confirms that Atomic Heart has been pushed back to 2023.