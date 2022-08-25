The ending of Ah Fei in the moon rising sea is what many people want to know.So, what is the ending of Yuesheng Canghai Afei? Does Emperor Wen know Ling Budo’s identity? Let’s see what he said below.

What is the ending of the moon rising and the sea and Afei?

After Cheng Shaoshang and Yuan Shen got engaged, Ling Budo couldn’t bear it anymore and came back early. Because of the Yuan family accident, Cheng Shaoshang had to break off the marriage with Yuan Shen again. Ling Budo came back and pursued Cheng Shaoshang again. Although Curl resisted Ling Budo at first, the two have experienced a lot. After Empress Dowager Xuan died, Cheng Shaoshang took Empress Dowager Xuan’s coffin back to her hometown, but stepped into Wang Yanji’s conspiracy, Ling did not doubt that Cheng Shaoshang almost died in the underground palace of Tianjiabao. After two people who have experienced life and death, Cheng Shaoshang decided to give Ling Budo another chance. After the two got married, they went to work abroad together. Here, the two gave birth to children one after another, and Ling Budo also accepted a local little chieftain as his apprentice.

Does Emperor Wen know Ling Budo’s identity?

Emperor Wen didn’t know Ling Budo’s life experience at first, because he always regarded Ling Budo as his son because of his guilt towards Ling Budo’s uncle Huo Chong. Later, when Ling Budo returned with revenge, he told Emperor Wen the truth that he was Huo Chong’s son Huo Wushang.

Back then, Huo Wushang and Ling Budo were still young, and the two were like siblings, even in appearance. It was because Huo Wushang went up to the tree to pick apricots and his clothes were scratched, so Ling Budo proposed to exchange clothes in order to avoid him being blamed. Huo Wushang was wearing Ling Budo’s clothes. He originally wanted to deliver apricot fruit to his father and left, but unexpectedly found that Ling Yizao had colluded with others and persuaded General Huo to surrender to the enemy, so he directly killed him. After Ling Yi succeeded, he did not go out. Instead, Peng Kun came in from outside, preparing to lead the emperor’s troops and horses to slaughter the city. Before the two left, they lit the study room, and Huo Wushang was fainted by the fireworks, and thus saved his life and avoided death in the massacre of the city. When Huo Wushang woke up, it was already late, the rain was pouring, and there were corpses everywhere. Only he and his aunt Huo Junhua escaped, but the head on the city wall was impressive, and the young Ling Wusu acted for him. die. Fearing that there were still rebels around, the two aunts and nephews hid in the dead for two days and two nights. Although they had escaped from the city gate, Huo Junhua had become crazy and stupid, and always kept talking about Ling Budo’s nickname. After going through all kinds of hardships and dangers, Huo Wushang followed his aunt back to the capital. In order to avoid being silenced, he finally entered the palace as Ling Budo to face the Holy Spirit.

