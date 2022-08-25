[NTD Beijing time on August 25, 2022]Akio Yaita, director of the Taipei branch of Japan’s “Sankei Shimbun”, recently stated that “the CCP’s military exercise launched 16 missiles”, it should be a lie, and pointed out that the CCP’s missile technology is not good , which is a good thing for Taiwan.

The Chinese military has been conducting military exercises around Taiwan for days since Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan.

Akio Yaita, who served as a correspondent in China for 10 years, shared on the program on the 20th, where did the 16 missiles go?

Akio Yaita first stated that last year the CCP claimed to have launched four missiles into the South China Sea, but the US military corrected it and only saw two. Later, the local government in Guangxi issued a notice that one of them landed in Guangxi and was launched from Qinghai. In other words, the CCP seemed to have launched four missiles, but two of them did not reach the South China Sea. Instead, they went to the mainland, one fell in Guangxi, and the other was missing.

Regarding the 16 missiles this time, Akio Yaita said that both the U.S. military and the Taiwan military detected 11 missiles, and the Japanese side observed 9 missiles, but because the Japanese side did not have the “Pave Claw Radar” (long-range radar station) like Taiwan’s Leshan radar station Early warning radar), so the CCP’s exercise area in the southwest of Taiwan should be a blind spot for Japan’s observation. To this end, Yaita Akio believes that the 11 detected by the United States and Taiwan are more credible.

Akio Yaita pointed out that there is a reason why Japan has not observed it. It is based on the pacifist constitution, which is equivalent to tying hands and feet. But he said that this time, 5 missiles did fall into Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which has caused public opinion in Japan and caused a great impact.

Hit Japan? By the way, hit Taiwan?

Akio Yaita said that many Japanese people are asking, “Are you going to fight Japan? By the way, fight Taiwan?”

He pointed out that a public opinion poll conducted by Sankei Shimbun and Fuji TV on the 23rd found that as many as 90% of the Japanese responded that they felt a threat of ‘something in Taiwan’. This shows that these five missiles have made Japan nervous.

Is it intentional for the CCP to launch missiles into the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone? Akio Yaita analyzed two possibilities.

Akio Yaita said that some people think that Xi Jinping is intentional, and it depends on Japan’s response and shocks Japan. If there is war in the Taiwan Strait, how will the Taiwan army move? How does the US military move? Most of them are predictable. But what about Japan’s Self-Defense Forces? They have absolutely no concept, so want to see what Japan will do. At present, mainstream society in Japan agrees with this statement.

Another analysis by Akio Yaita is that the CCP originally wanted to hit the waters of Taiwan this time, but accidentally hit the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. According to common sense reasoning, the possibility of the CCP not hitting the waters is relatively high.

“The CCP’s missile technology is not good, which is a good thing for Taiwan.” He said that the United States, Japan and Taiwan should strengthen ties, especially between Japan and Taiwan, to strengthen security dialogue.

Little knowledge of Leshan radar station

The Leshan Radar Station was built by Raytheon in 2011. The radar antenna is built on Leshan, the main peak of the Miaoli Jiali Mountains at an altitude of 2,620 meters. The main building is about 20 meters long and 30 meters high. It looks like a huge cheese from a distance.

The detection surface of the Leshan Pave Claw radar can cover 270 degrees, the longest detection distance is more than 5,000 kilometers, and the detection range basically covers the entire territory of China.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Chen Beichen/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/24/a103510197.html