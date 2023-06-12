Atrial appendage occlusion: treatment option in cardiology

Cardiology for the Bochum area provides information on stroke prophylaxis in atrial fibrillation

Those who suffer from atrial fibrillation also have an increased risk of stroke.

BOCHUM AREA. Patients with atrial fibrillation have a high risk of stroke. In order to prevent this complication, the gold standard in cardiology is the treatment of patients with oral anticoagulation with vitamin K antagonists. However, this drug-based stroke prophylaxis can lead to intolerance and a high risk of bleeding. “In such a case, the interventional closure of the left atrium, also known as the left atrial appendage or LAA for short, may be indicated. A so-called LAA occluder is used, which, like a plug, closes the atrium to prevent the formation of arterial thrombi,” explains Priv.-Doz. dr Damir Erkapic, chief physician of cardiology at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen, where patients from the Bochum area are also treated.

What does the LAA occluder do in cardiology in the event of an atrial occlusion?

The left atrial appendage (LAA) is most commonly affected by clots in atrial fibrillation. More than 90 percent of clots in this disease context occur there. The left atrium is a variably shaped appendage on the left atrium. To prevent complications from strokes, the left atrial appendage can be closed with an atrial appendage occluder. “In the cardiology department in Siegen, we use the proven Amulet system. This is a filigree medical-technical device that is reminiscent of a small umbrella. It is unfolded in the atrial appendage with the help of a so-called transseptal puncture, i.e. the advancement of a sheath from the right to the left atrium. In this way, we can seal the atrial appendage and reduce the risk of a stroke,” says Damir Erkapic.

Living with atrial ear occluder in atrial fibrillation

In the vast majority of cases, patients who have had an atrial ear occluder inserted can do without further medicinal blood thinning, with the exception of basic therapy with ASA 100. This presupposes that the surface of the occluder is covered with the inner skin of the vessel after a healing period of three to six months and that the device is properly seated. “Stroke prophylaxis with an atrial appendage occluder is highly effective in most cases. With ASS 100, the risk of suffering a stroke as a result of atrial fibrillation falls to less than one percent and is roughly the same as that of well-controlled patients who take Marcumar as a blood thinner,” summarizes Dr. Get the benefits together.

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

