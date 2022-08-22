ATFX is a business brand used by several companies, including:
–AT Global Markets LLC is a limited liability company located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with company number 333 LLC 2020. The registered address is: 1st Floor, First St. Vincent Bank Bldg, James Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
–AT Global Markets (UK) Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with FCA license number 760555. The registered address is: 1st Floor, 32 Cornhill, London EC3V 3SG, United Kingdom.
–ATFX Global Markets (CY) Ltd. is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number 285/15. The registered address is: 159 Leontiou A’ Street, Maryvonne Building Office 204, 3022, Limassol, Cyprus.
–AT Global Markets Intl. Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of the Republic of Mauritius with license number C118023331. The registered address is: Suite 207, 2nd Floor, The Catalyst, Silicon Avenue, 40 Cybercity, 72201 Ebène, Republic of Mauritius.
