TA: Varane lobbied Casemiro to join Manchester United, but the main reason was high salary

The Athletic UK Manchester United correspondent Laurie Whitwell has written a new op-ed about Manchester United’s operations at the end of the transfer window.

As planned, Casemiro will say goodbye to Real Madrid fans in Spain on Monday morning before flying to England in the evening to say hello to Manchester United fans in Manchester. For him, the 24-hour whirlwind was like the surprising speed with which the deal was made.

United may not normally be known for their efficiency, but it wasn’t until last Tuesday when a delegation flew to Madrid for face-to-face talks that Casemiro’s transfer was leaked.

TA again insisted that Casemiro was paid on a par with David De Gea, whose £375,000-a-week salary is more than Bruno Fernandes, Sancho and Rashford.

When his 34-year-old contract expires, he’s still the highest-paid player — with a +1 extension option — available through 2026. So including the £70m ($82.8m) transfer fee, Manchester United’s signing of Casemiro would cost more than £140m. Of course, there are also considerations for Manchester United. If the team does not qualify for the Champions League, their annual salary will be reduced.

These high costs give a message – Manchester United want to bolster Ten Hag’s midfield, and United’s signings department may think they have nothing better than bringing in a Champions League final in May this year to perform well and win five Champions Leagues Champions are a better choice.

As for why Casemiro decided to join such a turbulent club, the question is also relative. United need a dressing room leadership role and Florentino has a lot to say about Casemiro. He settled in Madrid, often fighting for the most important honors. United insist Casemiro’s arrival has not doubled his salary, but it is clear that his choice was made with financial considerations in mind.

TA finally mentioned that as for convincing Casemiro, Varane played a role in communicating with his former teammates and reunited current teammates almost every day.

