Aunt Caterina and Fatima, two women alongside the children, were awarded at the Quirinale by the Head of State Sergio Mattarella together with 28 other citizens who received the honors of Merit of the Republic.
Fatima Zahra El Maliani, 22 years old student of the Scuola Sant’Anna of Pisafor “his willingness to give back the good received through his commitment to the Unicef after-school care in Turin”, helping 30 foreign girls and boys, through after-school activities and teaching them Italian.
