AUSL | Communication and press

29/08/2023 – Make the most of the cultural skills as a basic means for reduce inequalitiesensure theaccess e improve the quality of care for migrant populations.
This is, in summary, the content of the intervention presented by the Operational Unit Migrant health of the Local Health Authority of Parma to a world event made in the last few weeks byWorld Health Organization (WHO). #LearningSavesLives – OpenWHO stories from across the globe is the title of the online meeting that brought together live the health services who deal with medicine of migrations of 40 countries of the world, with the purpose of share experiences e good practice, to make health services increasingly accessible to migrant populations. The work of the Parma Local Health Authority, selected among the 420 proposals received from all over the world, was thethe only one to represent Italy.
“He post – explains the professional of the Migrant Health Unit Stefania Banzolawho presented it at the event – deals with the path in which the cultural approach, even if not yet considered as an operational standard, is able to make the difference in terms of equity and quality of services, especially with regard to recently arrived migrants. This modality is possible only through a work of constant planning and control, in which all the professionals of the service are involved”.