AUSL | Communication and press

08/11/2023 – Wednesday 22 November is Transparency Day 2023 promoted by the two Parma Healthcare Companiesan important opportunity to present significant activities that impact to varying degrees on the topic of transparency in a broad sense.

In the Maggiore conference roomthe professionals from the local health authority and the University Hospital will discuss the issues main planning and governance tools of the Administrations: we will talk about Integrated Activity and Organization Plan (PIAO), PNNR, reflections on conflicts of interest, news and indications regarding publications, updates to the code of conduct. The initiative therefore intends to propose in-depth studies on institutions and documents that characterize improvements and also changes in company management, as well as providing information towards the outside and the internal organisation.

From 9.30, after the opening greetings of Massimo FabiGeneral Director of the University Hospital and Extraordinary Commissioner of the Local Health Authority Paolo MartelliRector of the University of Parma, will speak Antonio VenturaAdministrative Director of the University Hospital Company, Michele MalancaDirector of the internal auditing intercompany structure, Enrico GragnoliFull Professor of Labor Law at the University of Parma, Giovanni BladelliRPCT/Director of Intercompany Transparency and Integrity Service, Emanuela ZambernardiManager of Intercompany Economic-Financial Service, Luca Petraglia, Director of the General and Legal Affairs Service of the Ausl. To moderate the meeting Stefano Carlini, Sub Administrative Commissioner ASL.

Download the poster with the program.

The event is public and ECM accredited. For staff, online registration on the GRU platform – code. 7566.1 until 19.11 and at the conference venue.