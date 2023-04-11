04/11/2023 – Turns the survey will be online from 13 April to 22 May accomplished by the Clinical and Community Psychology Operating Unit of the Local Health Authority of Parma to know the psychological well-being of the population, from the experience of the pandemic to the new normal.

A tool agile, free ed anonymous which investigates experiences, emotional, relational and socio-economic aspects, with the objective to remodel the offer of services on the basis of the needs expressed, in every age group. Indeed, the survey is open to all, aged 4 and up. With this tool, citizens are given a voice, who can thus express how they are experiencing this new phase of post-pandemic adaptation.

Unpublished at European level, the first administration of the investigation took place at early 2021 and has seen significant membership, with over 4,800 peoplebetween minors and adults who participated in completing the questions.

“I hope that this second edition too – he claims Barbara Brunidirector of the Unit of Clinical and Community Psychology of the Local Health Authority of Parma – can obtain the widest possible adhesion. In this regard, we have involved the managers of the comprehensive schools of the province because, especially for adolescents, this cognitive tool allows to re-orient the prevention and treatment interventions offered by the integrated social, health and educational system.”

“I invite everyone to participate in the second step of the online survey on post-pandemic psychological well-being carried out by the psychologist professionals of the Clinical and Community Psychology Service of the Vaio Hospital. The survey, which is unpublished at European level, focuses on people’s experiences to assess the impact that the new normal that has taken over the pandemic period has had on everyone’s daily life, with the aim of using the survey data to offer services increasingly innovative to improve the psychological well-being of the population – comment Alessia FrangipaniCouncilor for Social Policies of the Municipality of Fidenza –. Fidenza believes in the project and has supported the research by funding the online survey portal which, I remind you, is absolutely anonymous. Those who wish, at the end of the survey, can leave their e-mail address or telephone number to get in touch with the psychology service in confidential mode”.

The survey is an initiative of the Parma Local Health Authority, carried out in collaboration with the Municipality of Fidenza, in close synergy with the University of Parma, the local authorities, the planning offices and the provincial school office.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Participate in the survey is simple e freeprovides for the compilation of questions with multiple choice answers through the platform Survey Monkey. E’ simply connect online, from PC, tablet, smartphone to the links indicated below, from 13 April to 22 May. The survey was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Emilia-North Area.

FOR ADULTS

For people aged 18 and over, the link for compilation is Adult Profile: https://it.surveymonkey.com/r/Adulto_T01_2022. Once done, you can log in specific profiles – teacher, parent, health care worker, funeral home operator, social workers, workers with VAT number, voluntary and third sector, law enforcement – identified as particularly exposed in the pandemic period. The estimated filling time for an adult is around 20 minutes, for the other profiles 5-10 minutes.

PER I MINORENNI

The little ones and teenagers have been put to the test by the health emergency, so it’s important to give them a voice. Surveys were then created with dedicated questions and graphics, divided by age group: 4-7 years, 8-12 years, 13-17 years. To access the survey, it is necessary that parents give consent and create the unique code. The little ones will be accompanied in the compilation by mom and dad. This part of the survey can be accessed directly, even without completing the questionnaire dedicated to adults.

These are the links based on age:

Minor 4-7:

Minors 8-12:

Minors 13-17:

Estimated time to complete is approximately 10 minutes.

BIRTH PATH

For expecting women and new mothers, there is a dedicated profile, divided into three sections: pregnancy, childbirth and puerperium (for those who have given birth no more than 40 days ago), maternity (from 41 days from birth to the first year of the child’s life).

This the login link:

Woman and Birth Path:

Estimated completion time is approximately 10 minutes.

AN IMMEDIATE HELP

It is possible to contact the psychologists of the Clinical and Community Psychology Unit of the Local Health Authority of Parma by e-mail at the address [email protected] or by telephone, calling the number 339/6860219 from Monday to Friday from 8 to 17.