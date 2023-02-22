It won’t be a hat-trick as prophesied by Adriano, but the goal by Romelu Lukaku scored in the 86th minute of this grumpy challenge gives Inter an important advantage in view of the return to Portugal. Inter wins, certainly doing more and better to bring home this success in the presence of a Porto that does have some important opportunities but overall stands out more for the excessive competitive energy introduced in this match. Otavio’s expulsion then accentuates the Nerazzurri’s fury, who closes the opponent in a corner, tries hard to find the net until Big Rom first sends a cross from Barella onto the post, but is then ready to repeat the goal the bounce off the pole. It’s worth a lot, not everything because it will still be a battle when they return to Do Dragao, but Inter are taking the lead and this is important.

THE TABLE

INTER-PORTO 1-0

MARKER: 86′ Luke

INTER: 24 Onana; 37 Skriniar (81′ 2 Dumfries), 15 Acerbi, 95 Bastoni; 36 Darmian, 23 Barella, 20 Calhanoglu, 22 Mkhitaryan, 32 Dimarco (58′ 8 Gosens); 9 Dzeko (58′ 90 Lukaku), 10 Lautaro Martinez.

On the bench: 1 Handanovic, 21 Cordaz, 5 Gagliardini, 6 De Vrij, 12 Bellanova, 14 Asllani, 33 D’Ambrosio, 45 Carboni, 77 Brozovic.

Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

PORTO: 99 Diogo Costa; 23 João Mário (92′ 70 Gonçalo Borges), 3 Pepe, 5 Marcano, 12 Zaidu; 25 Otavio, 8 Uribe, 16 Grujic, 13 Galeno (51′ 30 Evanilson); 11 Pepe Aquino, 9 Taremi (83′ 22 Wendell).

On the bench: 14 Claudio Ramos, 2 Cardoso, 4 Carmo, 17 Conceiçao, 19 Namaso, 20 André Franco, 29 T. Martinez, 46 Eustaquio, 87 Bernardo Folha.

Trainer: Sergio Conceicao.

REFEREE: Jovanovic. ASSISTANTS: Stojkovic – Mihajlovic. FOURTH MAN: Simonic. WAS: thank you VAR ASSISTANT: Fritz

Note

Spectators: 75.374. Cashout: 6.758.321 euro

Expelled: Otavio (P) in the 78th minute for a second yellow card.

Ammonites: Otavio (P), Dimarco (I), Pepé Aquino (P), Sergio Conceicao (P)

Corner: 6-0

Recovery: 1°T 2′, 2°T 4′.

RELIVE THE LIVE

95′ – AND IT’S OVER! INTER BEATS PORTO 1-0, LUKAKU’S GOAL DECIDED IN THE 86TH

94′ – Lost ball, foul by Calhanoglu.

93′ – Grujic brings down Lautaro, an important free kick for Inter.

92′ – Gosens snatches a throw-in from Joao Mario, then cheers as if it were a goal. Just Joao Mario comes out for Borges.

91′ – In Porto, Gonçalo Borges ready to take over Pepé Aquino.

90′ – Four minutes of recovery.

90′ – Gosens knocks down Joao Mario, Jovanovic whistles for a foul but the German doesn’t fit. Sergio Conceiçao booked.

LUKAKU’S GOAL: Cross by Barella, the Belgian picks up and hits the post with a sure blow. But the rebound is favorable and allows him a second conclusion. This time Diogo Costa collects the ball in the bag.

86′ – GOL GOL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DELL’INTEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRR!!! In OvertHoeneeohividauogiekue Poтоe UVIPIPEVIPVIEFFIEFFVENCPIVIVESPVIPVESIPVIEFFIEFFIEFFICIVATION

84′ – Barella again from distance, ball out.

83′ – Sergio Conceiçao reinforces the defense: off Taremi, Wendell on the field.

82′ – Shot by Lautaro served by Lukaku, the defense rejects.

81′ – Inter action stopped due to a foul by Barella. Inzaghi plays the Dumfries card, outside Skriniar.

78′ – I bring in ten! Otavio expelled! Clean foul on Calhanoglu and an inevitable second yellow card for the irritating Dragoes midfielder.

75′ – Brozovic intervenes regularly on Otavio, Onana checks.

74‘ – Porto starts again in a fluid way, Taremi gains the area and tries the shot that ends abundantly wide.

72′ – Lautaro devours the 1-0! Lukaku receives from Calhanoglu and puts in the way for Toro who doesn’t impact by a few centimeters in a slide.

71′ – Mkhitaryan leaves, Brozovic takes his place.

70′ – Another stop for a tough intervention on Mkhitaryan. Definitely broken game.

69′ – Another opportunity for Barella, who after Lukaku’s side kicks high.

66′ – Clash for Gosens, who remains on the ground clapping his hand in pain. Joao Mario was also on the ground.

65′ – Mkhitaryan rips in midfield, but then fails to serve Lautaro. On the other hand, however, Barella was ready…

63′ – Gosens crosses, Lautaro touches his head, perhaps taking away a good ball from Lukaku. Meanwhile, Pepe Aquino was booked for a previous foul on Calhanoglu.

61′ – Foul by Lautaro on Pepe, to whom he then goes to apologize.

58′ – First changes for Inter: Lukaku takes over Dzeko who doesn’t take it very well, Gosens replaces Dimarco.

58′ – Sensational Onana! After Skriniar’s reply, Zaidu arrives with a great career and kicks with a sure shot finding the goalkeeper’s reflection, who is then very good on Taremi’s towed conclusion.

55′ – Porto’s deadly restart orchestrated by Pepé Aquino, Taremi’s shot rejected by Onana.

52′ – Stretcher! The Nerazzurri 23 comes in as a pure striker and tries a shot at the far post, the ball goes wide.

51′ – Galen has to leave, Evanilson takes his place.

50′ – Problems for Galen who collapses on the ground, Jovanovic stops the game.

48′ – Uribe tries from distance, high ball. Right hand problems for Barella to whom a bandage is applied.

—–

22.05 – Kick-off of the second half for Inter: GO!

22.03 – The two teams return to the field for the start of the second half.

21.50 – You can re-read the comment of the first half CLICKING HERE

—–

48′ pt – The first half ends on this great occasion: Inter and Porto rest at 0-0

47′ pt – Diogo Costa’s miracle, who takes Bastoni’s header out of the net with a flick of his arm. Who remains on the ground in disbelief…

47′ pt – Hand ball by Zaidu, who is not booked. Inter punishment with more protests from Pepe Aquino.

45′ – Two minutes of recovery. Dzeko does not arrive on Dimarco’s cross and is anticipated by Marcano

44′ – Mkhitaryan snatches a ball well in midfield, but then gets the pass intercepted.

41′ – Jovanovic warns Otavio and Dimarco, who had gone head-to-head.

40′ – Attention, brawl at San Siro: Porto had tried to restart the game quickly, all of Inter complained, Jovanovic stopped everyone and the collective dispute ensued.

39′ – Onana has something to say to Dzeko, who invites him not to protest. Meanwhile, Darmian is brought down in the area by Galen. For Jovanovic there is no penalty.

38′ – Acerbi takes the ball away from the goal after Galen’s shot, but everything was stopped due to a foul on Bastoni.

37′ – Port one step away from the lead! Onana rejects Grujic’s shot served by Taremi, then Galen sends out with an open goal.

34′ – Splendid coverage by Darmian who contrasts Galen in a great way by blowing the ball from him.

32′ – Cross by Darmian, Dzeko touches just enough to deceive Lautaro who smoothes the shot. Then Dimarco earns a corner.

31′ – Risk for Inter, confusion in the area which almost favors Otavio. Whose shot is blocked by Lautaro Martinez.

28′ – Great ball from Calhanoglu for Dzeko, who fits in very well but ends up colliding with Diogo Costa who attempted to exit.

27′ – Chance for Grujic! Action maneuvered by Porto, concluded by the Serbian who, supported by Taremi, kicks high.

24′ – Both coaches were agitated, in particular Conceiçao promptly called back by the fourth official.

23′ – Calhanoglu intervenes harshly on Galen, then goes to apologize.

22′ – Dzeko seeks support for Calhanoglu, who however does not understand his partner’s intentions.

18′ – Calhanoglu! Scheme on a corner and powerful shot by the Turkish from distance deflected by Diogo Costa.

18′ – Free kick by Calhanoglu, shot by Lautaro deflected for a corner by Zaidu

17′ – Pepé Aquino collides with Skriniar, the Slovak has the worst.

15′ – Barella gets enticed with a long shot that goes wide.

13′ – Cross by Dimarco who finds Lautaro on the other side of the rainbow: header that ends over the crossbar.

12′ – The eight thousand Porto fans who arrived in Milan are trying to make themselves heard.

11′ – Calhanoglu recovers.

10′ – Calhanoglu down after a clash with Grujic.

9‘ – Another lightness of Onana with his feet and another throw-in granted to Porto. The pitch is one more pitfall.

8′ – Barella tries to serve Dzeko, ball too far back intercepted by the defense.

7′ – After a fairly explosive start, the two teams are now slowing down a bit.

5′ – Too soft relaunch by Onana who doesn’t cue Dimarco, a throw-in given to Porto.

3′ – Bad foul by Taremi on Acerbi, Jovanovic cannot avoid intervening. Apologies from the Iranian to the defender.

2′ – Marcano tackles Dzeko who falls to the ground, all regular for the referee.

1′ – Dimarco tries a volley from Darmian’s cross, the ball is cleared by a defender.

—-

21.01 – Porto match kick-off: GO!

20.59 – Lautaro and Pepe ahead of Jovanovic for the draw.

20.57 – Inter and Porto enter the field for the pre-match. Monumentae the choreography that involves the whole stadium.

20.45 – Warm up completed, in a few minutes San Siro will be on fire for this European match.

—-

BUY THE INTER OFFICIAL PRODUCTS HERE!