Italy ended up in the crosshairs of a hacker attack, the sites of the Carabinieri, the Ministry of Defense and the Interior were affected

Il group Of Russian Hackers NoName 057(16) ha claimed the massif cyber attack on Italy today (February 22). In all they are may be attacks, to as many institution sites e Italian companies. Above all, the group emphasizes that it began there‘offensive in answer at the visit Of Giorgia Meloni in Ukraine. Precisely the sites of the have been hacked Carabinieriof the Ministry of Foreignfrom the Defence but also those of companies such as the Bper bank and the utility company A2a. Give her checks carried out these are the institutional sites who sometimes have access problems. While no problems have been encountered so far on the companies’ sites.

The words of the claim of the hacker attack of the pro-Russian group NoName 057(16)

The claim it arrived in the morning on channels Telegram of Russian propaganda and is involving a multitude of sites, which are unreachable. And new attacks could arrive in the next few hours and days. All messages have been shared with the image of a beara clear reference to Russia, which gives a paw to the Italian flag.” Italy will provide Ukraine with the sixth military assistance package, which will include three types of air defense systems. As Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a press conference in Kiev, we are talking about the SAMP-T, Skyguard and Spike anti-tank systems. Today we will continue our fascinating journey through Russophobic Italy“. All messages close with a message in Russian: “Towards our victory”, treading the ‘Z’, the letter that has become famous for branding Russian tanks present on Ukrainian territory.

Who is No Name, the Russian group that claimed responsibility for the attack

NoName 057(16) it is among the most active Russian groups in the cyberwarfare that accompanies the kinetic conflict in Ukraine. The group was created a year ago, in March 2022, shortly after the entry of Russian tanks into the territory of Kiev. He immediately became the protagonist of a series of attacks against government entities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and in the countries that support it. In particular Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland. AND first time that the attackers target Italy. Even if it is not the first time that Italy has been hit by pro-Russian hacker groups. The last year, in April, the group Killnet had brought down the Senate, Defense and Foreign Affairs website in an attack similar to the one launched today by No Name.

