AUSL Modena – 19 November: World Day of Remembrance of Road Victims, in the last year over 2,600 accidents in the province, a psychological support program is active for families

The Epidemiology service of the Local Health Authority of Modena has developed a provincial monitoring which, based on data provided by Istat, analyzes the trend of accidents in the area. In the province between 1992 and 2022, the number of incidents, injuries and deaths for all age groups, after a peak recorded in 2000, began to decline starting in 2005. A similar trend is recorded at a regional level. Fundamental, in this sense, is the strong commitment that central and local institutions and voluntary associations have made to promote road safety, leading to more responsible behavior and greater use of safety systems.

In 2022, a year marked by a clear recovery in post-Covid mobility, 2,614 road accidents occurred in the province of Modena (+5.9% compared to the previous year); there were 40 victims (-16.7%) and 3,410 injured (+8.1%). Compared to the pre-pandemic data of 2019, accidents (-0.6%), injuries (-2.7%) and deaths (-29.8%) recorded an overall reduction; a similar trend is observed at a regional level. The values ​​are increasing overall compared to 2021, but still lower than 2019 for injuries and in particular for deaths (-2.7% and -29.8% respectively). The number of accidents appears slightly lower than that recorded in 2019 (-0.6%).

The percentage distribution shows that in 2022 accidents occur more frequently on urban roads (73.1%), a similar value is recorded at a regional level, similarly the greatest number of victims is concentrated on urban roads (40%). On highways 3.1% of accidents and 15% of deaths were recorded.

In the province of Modena every year more than 5,100 people resort to the emergency room following a trauma from a road accident; most of it is concentrated in the 19-49 age group in both genres and are higher among men compared to women in all classes. Specific rates show a peak in the younger age groups: among 14-18 year olds the rate is 10.8% and among 19-34 year olds it rises to 13.5%. Starting from the age of 35 it declines and rises slightly between the ages of 75-84 among men; remains higher among men than women in all age groups.

According to the 2021-2022 data from the PASSI surveillance in the province (national monitoring system in which the Modena Local Health Authority also participates) almost all (99%) of the 18-69 year olds interviewed always use a helmet when riding a motorcycle, scooter or moped. Only 52% of those interviewed reported, however, that they wear seat belts when traveling in the back seata value however in line with the regional one and statistically higher than the national one.