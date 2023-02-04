The outpatient department includes not only patients operated on at the Sassuolo Hospital’s Gynecology Operating Unit, but also women operated on in third-level centers to which they had been referred for more complex cases.

The clinic is scheduled twice a month with eight appointments per session, to which are added two visits for the delivery of the histological examination, plus two places for urgent cases, for a total number of about 25 patients a month, who in three years means about 900 women seen by the service (the new cases of oncological pathology of the female genital system taken care of by the clinic are on average 80 per year).

An inter-company process (for the Northern and Southern Areas) of multi-teams (gynecologist, oncologist, radiologist, radiotherapist, anatomopathologist, nuclear doctor and psychologist) was also launched about 1 year ago, which provides for the weekly discussion of all cases with the sharing of the therapeutic diagnostic procedure, of the pre-surgery and the multidisciplinary evaluation for the post-operative path.

“Three years after the birth of this clinic, the balance is extremely positive – declare Lucia Longo and Maria Cristina Galassi, respectively Head of the Southern Area Oncology Unit of the Modena Local Health Authority and Director of the Complex Operating Unit of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Sassuolo Hospital -. The objective, in our opinion achieved and greatly appreciated by the patients, was and is to offer women affected by tumor pathology of the reproductive system a multidisciplinary management from the moment of diagnosis. This assistance then continues in the post-operative period, offering the woman the guarantee of carrying out a re-evaluation of her state of health in a single session, shared between the specialists who have taken care of her. Indeed, it is important that the treatment of patients suffering from oncological pathologies is not limited to the surgical moment but goes further: in reality, the taking charge is global, with an approach, also thanks to this clinic, which ensures the woman a and monitoring until necessary, by a known and familiar multidisciplinary care network”.