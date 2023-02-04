Home News Walk the formation of vulnerable youth
Walk the formation of vulnerable youth

To provide more opportunities to vulnerable youth in Pereira, for example, those who are part of the Malabareando las Calles foundation, were trained through the Caminos Academy, a project that was born in 2021 and already has several boys who they graduated with special knowledge in collision and are now more prepared for the world of work.

It is important to point out that the idea is to continue with the work of the Academy and thus be able to reach more vulnerable young people. Felipe López, general manager of Grupo Caminos, pointed out that “the Academy became a challenge that will continue as part of the social and business responsibility strategy, to continue advancing in the creation of new programs that provide opportunities for those who wish to turn this offer into their personal project and become an alternative to the lack of specialized labor supply”.

There were 7 young people who graduated, you want they were selected from a group of more than 130 participants; all with special life histories, with complex conditions and few opportunities to access this type of program.

The training lasted 9 months of theoretical-practical training, which strengthened skills and abilities in welding, plastic repair, surface finishing of steel and aluminum parts, straightening and measurement, partial substitutions, assembly and preparation of paint surfaces.

