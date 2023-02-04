Home Sports The video of the maxi fall at the cycling Étoile de Bessèges, in France – Corriere TV
There are about fifteen cyclists involved in the maxi fall at the second stage of the Étoile de Bessèges, the historic short cycling stage race in France.
One of them, 24-year-old Valentin Ferron of Total Energies, was catapulted onto the balustrade of a bridge that plunged into a stream about ten meters below. Ferron managed to hold on to the balustrade first with one hand and then with both arms until his colleagues managed to carry him to safety.
The race was then suspended for almost half an hour to help the injured and then neutralized (therefore it ended without a winner). READ the full article HERE

February 2, 2023 – Updated February 3, 2023, 11:17 am

