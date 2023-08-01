AUSL Modena – All Màt and with the “head in the ball”: Ausl at work to organize a soccer tournament with users and operators, together to kick the stigma on mental illness

“The head in the ball”, this is the name of the tournament to be held in October, will represent an extraordinary opportunity for socialising, sharing emotions and experiences, just like the similar one experienced by two operators, Angelo Amato of the Health Center of Modena Ovest and Lorenzo Bambacigno of the Mental Health Center of Carpi, and by six users of the services, last May, when they went to Puglia to participate in “Sportiva…Mente”, another major Mental Health event that attracted people from all over Italy and beyond.

It was precisely the wealth of experience and great satisfaction left by this participation that prompted the Modena professionals to organize a five-a-side tournament for the next edition of Màt.

“These were four wonderful days – Amato and Bambacigno say – in which the users we accompanied were able to live a new, enriching and very helpful experience both in terms of rehabilitation and social inclusion through sport. It was for us too, because we met so many colleagues with whom it was possible to share different projects, a source of stimulus to do better and better for the benefit of our users. For this reason, once back in Modena we immediately thought of turning this occasion into an opportunity, working on a soccer tournament that will take place during Màt, a well-established and recognized event”.

“I thank the professionals who are organizing this new initiative – underlines Dr. Starace -, a project of inclusion and fight against stigma that will enrich the program of our historical review. The work of the Department of Mental Health is grafted onto these guidelines, which firmly believes in the importance of social and relational interventions alongside clinical activities”.