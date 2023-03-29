Home Health AUSL Modena – Ausl endoscopy at the top of European research: award-winning study that rewrites international guidelines on the treatment of gastro-duodenal ulcers
The validity of the scientific work on the treatment of bleeding gastro-duodenal ulcers conducted by Dr. Manno and Dr. Paola Soriani, with the collaboration of the whole team, was recognized by the European Society of Digestive Endoscopy (ESGE), which entered among the four best out of over 1,300 presented from 60 countries.

The prestigious award will be presented on April 20 in Dublin, Ireland, on the occasion of the European congress: the results of the Modena study, the first in the world to compare two different types of medical devices (clips) for the endoscopic treatment of gastro- duodenal bleeding, are important because they lay the foundations for updating international guidelines on the subject.

In October 2020 the study, at the time in its initial phase, had received a loan of 10 thousand euros from ESGE, which had thus wanted to reward the idea of ​​endoscopy of the Modena USL company, allowing its development. An important acknowledgment for a spontaneous research, not sponsored by private companies, but started thanks to the company research funds provided to the Operational Unit directed by Dr. Manno.

