The latest film produced by the independent film label A24, directed by Ari Aster, the director of “Hereditary” and “Midsommar”, and starring Joaquin Phoenix, the surreal new work “Beau Is Afraid” has recently confirmed its official debut, translated as “Bao Ke Nightmare.

The film tells the story of Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), an anxious middle-aged man who confronts his darkest fears on his way back to visit his mother. The movie poster did not disappoint the fans, filled with a bizarre atmosphere, presenting the four stages of the protagonist’s life, wearing pajamas, as if experiencing endless nightmares. The movie trailer brings out the character played by Joaquin. He wants to go home, but embarks on a mysterious and unknown journey, constantly fleeing desperately, and the painting style switches between reality and reality. What? Ari Aster once again created a new realm of shocking aesthetics for Joaquin through themes such as “family”.

This film is Ari Aster’s third collaboration with A24. Other cast members include Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan. “Beau Is Afraid” will be officially released on April 21.