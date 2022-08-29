Source title: Dream painting shines, Hanwang Youji brings its three major brands to the 4th China IGS Digital Expo

From August 26th to 28th, the 4th IGS China (Chengdu) International Digital Entertainment Expo was held in Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center. Experience the joy of digital painting creation up close. At this expo, the theme of Hanwang Youji’s booth is “Dream Painting and Lighting”, and its three major brands, UGEE Youji, XPPen and Xencelabs, made a collective appearance, creating an interesting and fun world of digital painting experience for the audience. In the booth of Hanwang Youji, local elements with Chengdu characteristics such as hot pot and panda are integrated, and the popular cute IP “Qisi and Bingbing” created by the first “Art Star” winner “Boring Ice” was invited. Yuanbao” came to help. Multiple product experiences, artist demonstrations, fun signings, coser interaction, special offers and other activities were full of surprises, attracting many audiences to stop and watch, and the booth was very lively. The three major digital painting brands appeared in the interactive experience of diversified innovative products At the Hanwang Youji booth A08 in Hall 4, the three major brands of UGEE, XPPen and Xencelabs displayed their popular products for the audience to try and experience. UGEE is dedicated to providing easy and interesting digital painting products for the new generation, allowing everyone to easily start an interesting painting and writing experience. UGEE S series drawing board attracts the attention of young people with its colorful design, fully activates the imagination from the beginning of color, and makes the creativity more vivid. The UGEE U series painting screen adopts a new generation of BOE screen with a wide color gamut of 127% sRGB, which has become the color ceiling in the current thousand-yuan painting screen, opening the door to the fun of digital painting for young people. As a world-renowned digital art innovation brand, XPPen recently celebrated its 17th birthday. With the theme of “17 Dreams”, the XPPen booth can feel the strong anniversary atmosphere, and the brand IP Fenix ​​also made a stunning appearance with a new image. The new generation of Artist series hand-painted screen products exhibited by XPPen brought new surprises to the audience. The new generation of Artist series hand-painted screens not only has the characteristics of 120% sRGB high color gamut, which makes the paintings full of colors and distinct layers, but also has been fully upgraded with multi-function, multi-size and multi-color matching, unlocking more possibilities for free inspiration. The audience can also experience the powerful advantages of the X3 chip digital pen at close range. Its “fast, stable and accurate” digital handwriting technology breakthrough is like installing a smart brain on the brush, bringing a leap in sensory improvement and pen-and-paper level for creation. The unique painting experience allows users to better explore the new world of CG in the future. See also The film "Changjin Lake" releases new special series of Qilian Warrior character files exposed As the world‘s high-end flagship professional digital graphics brand, Xencelabs’ booth can more intuitively experience the charm of “The World‘s Best Tablet” from Forbes magazine. Xencelabs has always been committed to providing professional-level digital tablets and digital display devices for professional creative groups. It not only has super high appearance, but also has a 16:9 drawing area, two passive wireless digital pens, with 8192-level pressure sensitivity and Hard power such as 60-degree tilt sensing, suitable for 2D and 3D design, to meet the creative needs of high-level groups of art professionals, and to enjoy the infinite real pen and paper creation experience. At the scene, the Nebula White medium-sized tablet set with both appearance and strength has attracted a lot of fans of the exhibition and won unanimous praise. Zero-distance digital painting experience unlocks more creative fun At the Hanwang Youji booth, you can not only experience many popular products, but also have a variety of painting experiences and interesting interactions that make the scene lively. In the product experience area of ​​the booth, the audience can make immersive hand-painted creations and print their own works on the spot, and can also exchange works with the painting master. Professional painters from Hanwang Youji will also provide patient guidance on the spot, so that more people can experience the charm of digital painting. In addition, Hanwang Youji also specially invited popular coser to come and cheer for the three major brands of UGEE, XPPen and Xencelabs. The audience will interact with the coser on the spot and check in, and have the opportunity to get more online gifts. A series of exciting activities unlocked unlimited fun for the audience, and the audience in front of the Hanwang Youji booth was endless. For the love and empowerment, enjoy the special offers of the opening season of the exhibition The 4th China IGS Digital Expo meets the school season. The three major brands of UGEE, XPPen and Xencelabs bring you a wonderful digital painting experience, and also prepare multiple discounts and gifts for fans and users. During the exhibition, the audience will not only get IP peripheral gifts from popular illustrators and cartoonists, and customized gifts for the anniversary of the brand, but also have the opportunity to get discounted prices and large coupons for value-added products. To empower your love and cheer for your dreams, from August 26th to 28th, pay attention to the 4th IGS China (Chengdu) International Digital Entertainment Expo, and experience the charm of digital painting with Hanwang Youji!

