The delivery of the two awards of excellence took place on Monday 6 March at the Modena office at 118 in via Emilia, in the presence of Geminian FlagDirector of the intercompany Department of Emergency-Urgency and of local emergency professionals represented by the medical director of 118 Marcello Baraldie di Guido Bigliardi, Head of the Baggiovara Stroke Unit. The Angels Association awards the prizes to structures that stand out particularly for their results in the stroke care pathway (www.angels-initiative.com) who asked SET 118 of the Province of Modena to participate in the second edition of the MonitorIctus project, a program for observing the territorial stroke path.

(In the photo: among the representatives of the Angels Association, from the left are: Guido Bigliardi, Geminiano Bandiera, Marcello Baraldi and Matteo Nicolini)

The program provides for the monitoring of patients during several quarters of the year, for a total of 4 quarters (called “quarters”). The aim of the project is to obtain a picture of the stroke path at the provincial level at the pre-hospital level, underlining its strengths and weaknesses. Information relating to patients identified as possible strokes and their outcomes were thus entered. Thanks to the collaboration of Dr. Matteo Nicolini, doctor of the 118 of Modena, in compiling the data, the SET was classified as ORO in the first half of 2022 and the monitoring program will also continue in the coming months for the purpose of constantly improving quality standards.

The same thing happened for the patients treated in the ED and Stroke unit in Baggiovara as part of the dedicated diagnostic therapeutic assistance pathway. In fact, the second step is also fundamental for the patient’s life, the intra-hospital path, which is activated from the very first patient entering the ED, for immediate taking in charge in order to reduce any latency time.

“As with all time-dependent pathologies and, I take the liberty of adding, for all emergency-urgency procedures, it is teamwork that makes the difference – declares Geminiano Bandiera, Director of the intercompany Emergency-Urgency Department -. The excellent results achieved in the field of stroke management are exactly the result of a great team effort that has always involved the entire Intercompany Emergency Department in its pre-hospital Emergency and Emergency Department divisions, both Spoke and Hub. Department that collaborates closely with fellow Neurologists in a continuum that cannot and must not have deflections “.

“Participation in this initiative and the relative reading of the data has allowed us to confirm that the pre-hospital stroke path in Modena is well established thanks to the professionalism and commitment of our operators – added Marcello Baraldi, medical director of 118 – but to achieve these excellent results there is also a need to raise awareness among our citizens: recognizing the symptoms early and a timely call can really save lives”.

“The neurology of all Modena has always been very sensitive to the treatment of ischemic pathology, since the first reperfusion therapies approved 18 years ago – comments Guido Bigliardi, head of the Stroke Unit of the Modena University Hospital -. Sensitivity means creating virtuous paths that aim to bring more and more patients to treatment, if they have the indications and therefore be able to improve their condition. There is a corporate path that is periodically updated but above all there are measures of the result, such as the autonomy of patients three months after treatment which for us in Modena are absolutely satisfactory, with two thirds of patients returning to complete autonomy”.