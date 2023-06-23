Home » AUSL Modena – Disappearance of Alessandra Pederzoli The condolences of the Modena health authorities and the closeness to Mayor Muzzarelli for the loss of his wife
Health

AUSL Modena – Disappearance of Alessandra Pederzoli The condolences of the Modena health authorities and the closeness to Mayor Muzzarelli for the loss of his wife

by admin

The managements of the Modena healthcare companies, together with all the healthcare professionals, express deep condolences for the passing of Alessandra Pederzoli, wife of the Mayor of Modena and President of the Social and Healthcare Territorial Conference Gian Carlo Muzzarelli.

“Although aware that any word will not be able to soothe the great pain of this mourning – underline the General Managers of the USL Company, the University Hospital and the Sassuolo SpA Hospital -, we wish to extend our most sincere closeness, also on behalf of all the professionals of the Modena health system, to his daughter Emma and to Mayor Muzzarelli, who faced his wife’s long period of illness with courage, tenacity and loving care”.

See also  This is why the virus is no longer without brakes. How the fight against Covid changes

You may also like

Blueberries: Delicious, low in calories and healthy |...

Parkinson’s and sport, some activities help slow the...

Is the pharmaceutical location Saxony-Anhalt sustainable? Today’s answers...

“Starts the countdown…”

THE BALANCE launches the world’s first RehabClinic program...

“The youtuber is under house arrest”

Drinking cold water is a serious mistake: never...

Doctor, is there breast cancer in men?

Bladder cancer, if the cells lose the Y...

New comic Allertoons – food allergies explained simply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy