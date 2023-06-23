AUSL Modena – Disappearance of Alessandra Pederzoli The condolences of the Modena health authorities and the closeness to Mayor Muzzarelli for the loss of his wife

The managements of the Modena healthcare companies, together with all the healthcare professionals, express deep condolences for the passing of Alessandra Pederzoli, wife of the Mayor of Modena and President of the Social and Healthcare Territorial Conference Gian Carlo Muzzarelli.

“Although aware that any word will not be able to soothe the great pain of this mourning – underline the General Managers of the USL Company, the University Hospital and the Sassuolo SpA Hospital -, we wish to extend our most sincere closeness, also on behalf of all the professionals of the Modena health system, to his daughter Emma and to Mayor Muzzarelli, who faced his wife’s long period of illness with courage, tenacity and loving care”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

