Health

A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday 22 March in Polinago to take stock of the healthcare offer available to citizens in the area. The appointment, entitled ‘The new health services for the well-being of the community’, organized by the Municipality of Polinago and by the Local Health Authority of Modena, will be held at 20.30 in the gymnasium of the school in via Perini.

In particular, the meeting will explore the organization of primary care in the area, giving space to health professionals and recounting the experience of community nurses. Furthermore, the voluntary associations active in the Polinago area will intervene. The mayor of Polinago, Gian Domenico Tomei will be present; the new Director of the Pavullo Health District, Massimo Brunetti; the Director of the Department of Primary Care, Anna Franzelli; the Director of the Health Professions of Pavullo, Daniela Altariva; the Home Care, Community Nursing and Palliative Care Coordinator of Pavullo, Barbara Fogliani; the community nurse Nicolò Bonacorsi; the President and Medical Director Avap of Polinago, Giuseppe Cassanelli and Giovanni Franchini.

