AUSL Modena – Return to study and physical activity, here are the winning moves to better face the exams

Carrying out moderate physical activity in a constant and structured way also helps the work of the central nervous system, on the contrary, a too sedentary lifestyle, disordered eating habits, in addition to few hours of sleep, can negatively affect the ability to concentrate, especially if prolonged in time.

(In the photo: from left Laura Bernaroli, Gustavo Savino and Cecilia Zurlo)

The Sports Medicine service of the USL of Modena, directed by Dr. Gustavo Savino, thus indicates some precautions and strategies that can help to deal with an intense mental commitment after a period of vacation or suspension from study.

1) Every 45-50 minutes of study it is advisable to dedicate oneself to some small ‘active breaks’ lasting about 3 minutes, during which different parts of the body can be stimulated through muscle activation exercises. A few examples, each lasting at least 30 seconds: jumps on the spot alternating opening of arms and legs with bending on the knees.

2) If you spend a lot of time in front of a computer it is advisable to do some exercises for the mobility of the cervical spine to avoid overloads and pains due to bad postures. A few examples, each lasting at least 30 seconds: lateral tilt of the head (right and left, bringing the ear towards the shoulder), front and back flexion of the head, slow rotation of the head. Equally important, to cool down and relax your eyes, look away, up, down and towards the tip of your nose

3) Avoid stimulants such as high-dose caffeine: Energy drinks do not enhance learning, if taken in high concentrations they can increase heart rate and contribute to anxiety by reducing attention span.

4) Ensure the right daily rest and avoid studying at night.

