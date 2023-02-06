The community nursing network expands, with the opening of a new point in the hamlet of Cortile di Carpi. The service, which will be launched shortly, was illustrated to residents yesterday evening during a meeting organized by the Modena Local Health Authority and the Carpi municipal administration, following the recent suspension of activity in the temporary general practitioner’s district, which took over the ownership of another clinic in Carpi.

Similarly to the community nursing point already active for over a year on Migliarina, the community nurse in Cortile will also work in support of general medicine, guaranteeing a continuous and proactive presence and taking charge in the reference area, and facilitating the path of proximity to the citizen with a view to continuity of assistance, with particular attention to frail people or people with chronic diseases.

The activities include the initiative medicine interventions envisaged by the Individual Care Plan, such as for example therapeutic education on correct lifestyles, facilitation of check-up scheduling and the use of telemedicine tools. Fundamental is the collaboration with general practitioners, paediatricians of free choice and specialist doctors, as well as with social services and voluntary associations.

“The USL Company is deploying every resource in its possession to ensure continuity and proximity of assistance to citizens, especially those who are fragile and reside in the most peripheral areas of our cities – declares Stefania Ascari, Director of the District of Carpi, present at the meeting together with the Mayor of Carpi Alberto Bellelli and the Councilor for Social Affairs and Health Tamara Calzolari -. In addition, the community nurse will be based in the same premises that until a few days ago housed the general practitioner who was temporarily assigned to the courtyard, facilitating accessibility by citizens. In the meantime, together with the Municipality we will continue to work to gather the availability of another general practitioner to open a clinic in Cortile”.

“The municipal administration – underlines Mayor Bellelli – continues to make every effort to facilitate the presence of general practitioners in the hamlet, continuing to make the premises of the clinic available and collaborating with the Ausl to provide support to the population. We thank Dr. Somo for the availability he has given so far, and we trust that he will soon be able to resume the activity of a doctor on site thanks also to the network of services that have been built up in the hamlet. Surely the presence and collaboration of the pharmaceutical dispensary and the new community nursing service are important elements of attraction for a doctor, as well as supporting the most fragile patients who may have greater difficulty in moving to outpatient clinics while waiting. Finally, I would like to thank the Ausl for having immediately accepted our proposal to meet citizens, on a deeply felt issue as demonstrated by the many people present last night, people who were thus provided with information and guidelines for the continuation of health care primary”.